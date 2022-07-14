 | Thu, Jul 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Students named to PSU honor roll

Area students were named to the honor roll at Pittsburg State University for the 2022 spring semester.

Around Town

July 14, 2022 - 4:09 PM

Area students were named to the honor roll at Pittsburg State University for the 2022 spring semester. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6 for all credit course work and have no grade lower than a B. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must receive a grade of A in all credit course work.

From Iola: Carlie Payne, a junior, chemistry major, Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Jeremy Walden, senior, criminal justice, psychology; Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Taylor Boren, junior, nursing, Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Toni Macha, senior, marketing, Dean’s Scholastic Honors.

From Humboldt: Trey Stipp, sophomore, electrical technology, Dean’s Scholastic Honors.

Related
June 6, 2022
May 27, 2022
May 5, 2022
February 5, 2019
Most Popular