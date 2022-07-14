Students named to PSU honor roll

Area students were named to the honor roll at Pittsburg State University for the 2022 spring semester. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6 for all credit course work and have no grade lower than a B. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must receive a grade of A in all credit course work.

From Iola: Carlie Payne, a junior, chemistry major, Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Jeremy Walden, senior, criminal justice, psychology; Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Taylor Boren, junior, nursing, Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Toni Macha, senior, marketing, Dean’s Scholastic Honors.

From Humboldt: Trey Stipp, sophomore, electrical technology, Dean’s Scholastic Honors.