Students pledge to stay drug, alcohol free

Local students learned about drug and alcohol in March.

The Drug-Free Community grant, a partnership of the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center and Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT), teamed up with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and area school districts for National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week on March 21-27.

It is an annual, week-long, health observance that inspires dialogue about the science of drug use and addiction among youth. Students also took a drug-free pledge to show they plan to say no to drugs.