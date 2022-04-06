 | Thu, Apr 07, 2022
Students pledge to stay drug, alcohol free

“It is awesome to have teenagers taking a stand and leading by example for their peers and the youth following in their footsteps."

April 6, 2022 - 3:28 PM

At Marmaton Valley, Officer Brian Plumlee is shown with KAY Club students, from left, Roslyn Houk, Kendall Scharff & Payton Scharff, and Samantha Kuiper. COURTESY PHOTO

Local students learned about drug and alcohol in March.

The Drug-Free Community grant, a partnership of the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center and Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT), teamed up with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and area school districts for National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week on March 21-27. 

It is an annual, week-long, health observance that inspires dialogue about the science of drug use and addiction among youth. Students also took a drug-free pledge to show they plan to say no to drugs. 

