Menu Search Log in

Students reach FFA milestones

Area FFA members were recognized in multiple ways, including scholarships and state degrees. The awards were bestowed at the state convention, held virtually this year.

Around Town

June 2, 2020 - 10:36 AM

MANHATTAN — Iola High School FFA member Levi Meiwes was recognized as the State

Star Farmer, one of the association’s top honors, during the virtual 92nd Kansas FFA Convention, held Wednesday through Friday.

Each year, the Kansas FFA Association recognizes three FFA members who have the top Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs with the Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness and Star in Ag Placement awards. The Star competitions are sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Kansas, United Bank and Trust and Kansas Farm Bureau.

Related
May 15, 2020
May 14, 2020
April 28, 2020
March 12, 2020
Trending