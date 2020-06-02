Students reach FFA milestones

MANHATTAN — Iola High School FFA member Levi Meiwes was recognized as the State
Star Farmer, one of the association’s top honors, during the virtual 92nd Kansas FFA Convention, held Wednesday through Friday.
Each year, the Kansas FFA Association recognizes three FFA members who have the top Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs with the Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness and Star in Ag Placement awards. The Star competitions are sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Kansas, United Bank and Trust and Kansas Farm Bureau.
