Suspicious activity prompts Code Red call

Suspicious activity in the pre-dawn hours in Iola prompted a Code Red call, but officers don’t believe there to be any danger to the community, and the call was later rescinded.

Officers were called about 3 a.m. Friday to the corner of Vermont and Neosho streets where three people, including one on a bicycle and another on a scooter were spotted for “potential suspicious behavior,” Bob Droessler of the Iola Police Department reported.

As officers arrived the one on the bicycle fled to a nearby wooded area.