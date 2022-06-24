 | Fri, Jun 24, 2022
Suspicious activity prompts Code Red call

Allen Countians received a Code Red alert Friday after a person fled from the scene where police were called to investigate suspicious activities. The call was later rescinded; the suspect was not apprehended.

Around Town

June 24, 2022 - 3:40 PM

Suspicious activity in the pre-dawn hours in Iola prompted a Code Red call, but officers don’t believe there to be any danger to the community, and the call was later rescinded.

Officers were called about 3 a.m. Friday to the corner of Vermont and Neosho streets where three people, including one on a bicycle and another on a scooter were spotted for “potential suspicious behavior,” Bob Droessler of the Iola Police Department reported.

As officers arrived the one on the bicycle fled to a nearby wooded area.

