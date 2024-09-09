 | Mon, Sep 09, 2024
Three-vehicle wreck

A three-vehicle wreck that occurred Friday evening resulted in no injuries.

By

Around Town

September 9, 2024 - 2:11 PM

Skaggs’ truck spun around and struck a motorcycle driven by Alan Holbrook, of Waynesville, Mo. Skaggs was cited for failure to stop at a traffic signal. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

No one appeared to be injured in this three-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Buckeye and Madison streets at 5:01 p.m. Friday. According to a report from the Iola Police Department, a white Ford Ranger driven by James Skaggs, of Noel, Mo., drove through a red light and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Terrance Newman, of Iola. Skaggs’ truck spun around and struck a motorcycle driven by Alan Holbrook, of Waynesville, Mo. Skaggs was cited for failure to stop at a traffic signal.

