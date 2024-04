A fashion show organized by the Iola Senior Citizens Inc., to benefit its thrift store building had to compete against a lot of other activities on Saturday, so turnout was light with about a dozen attending. Models from age 1 and up displayed several outfits found at the store. The group raised about half its $1,000 goal.

Zeriah Ellis age 1 Pexleigh Lowell 6 Joe Hesse Courtesy photo 3 photos