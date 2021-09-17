Thrive hosts Carlyle conversation

Thrive Allen County hosted a Community Conversation on Tuesday evening at the Carlyle Presbyterian Church. Residents of Carlyle and surrounding areas took the opportunity to share their ideas, concerns, and vision for the future of their community.

Carlyle residents emphasized that it is a great place to raise a family. As such, the town has a growing population of children and much of the conversation focused on safety and amenities for kids. Maintenance issues were also discussed and ideas to address them. Most of all, attendees expressed the love they have for Carlyle.

Lisse Regher, seated at right, leads the discussion Tuesday night in Carlyle.

Attendees included Mike Church, Linda Guenther, Rachel Haigler, Nichole Lampe, David Loomis, Phyllis Loomis, Ronald Stranghoner, Rosie Stranghoner, and George Zertman.