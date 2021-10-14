Today in history

Members of the Allen County Country Club voted to refinance the organization, build a new pro shop and repair and remodel the eight-year-old clubhouse that was severely damaged by fire on Sept. 6. Sell Constructors of Iola will do the work. About 50% of the building was destroyed, according to Fire Chief Tince Little. On Sept. 13, Henry “Hank” Carlson, manager of the club, was charged with arson in connection with the fire.

Lucy and Lee Maloney have sold their grocery at Kentucky and East streets to John and Darlene Ziemba. The Ziembas say they intend to keep the “country flavor” in the neighborhood store that the Maloney’s have operated since 1943. Lee Maloney has been associated with the grocery business since 1918, when his father opened a grocery store at 406 S. Second.