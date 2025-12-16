Training offers chance to earn free laptop

On Feb. 6, Thrive Allen County will be hosting a new opportunity for local residents to take part in free digital skills training and earn a free laptop.

Two workshops will be offered, one from 9 a.m. to noon, and the other from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Allen Community College (ACC). The workshops will focus on essential digital skills needed to navigate online activity. Both workshops are available at no cost to participants thanks to a partnership with national nonprofit, Connected Nation (CN). After completing the 3-hour training, participants can keep the laptop they used in the workshop.

“We encourage anyone who would like to learn more about how to use technology and navigate the internet safely to join us for these classes,” said Jessica Thompson, Thrive Allen County. “Without a basic understanding of how to navigate our increasingly digital world, you miss out on so many opportunities and resources that impact everything from health to educational outcomes.”

One of CN’s digital literacy expert trainers will lead the classes at ACC, 1801 N. Cottonwood. Registration is open to Allen County residents and students 16 years and older. Class sizes are limited to 25 participants per workshop.

Institutions such as schools, places of worship, local governments, and businesses are all encouraged to spread the word to ensure the success of these digital skills training workshops and help more residents throughout Allen County.

To participate in one of these sessions, register online at https://surveys.connectednation.org/s3/Thrive-Allen-County.

If you need help registering over the phone or have any questions about the program, call Marcia Davis at (620) 365-8128 or email at marcia@thriveallencounty.org.