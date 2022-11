Donna Lower-Nord hosted 14 Unity Club members at her home Monday, where Judy Arbeiter gave a report on the book “Washington’s Spies: The Story of America’s First Spy.”

Beginning with the true story of Nathan Hale, author Alexander Rose gives us intrigue, crossed signals, derring-do and the priceless slices of 18th Century life, Arbeiter said.

Rose brings to life the true story of the spy ring that helped America win the Revolutionary War.