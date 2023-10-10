Unity Club hears about ‘Flight 93’

Donna Houser reported on the book “Flight 93” by Tom McMillan for Monday’s meeting of Unity Club. Seven members attended at the Funston Meeting Hall.

The book recalls the horrors and heroic acts of the people who were aboard the plane that crashed into an open field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists also attacked the Pentagon and New York City’s twin towers.

The book is based on interviews, oral histories, personal tours of the crash site and evidence recently made public of that horrific morning including the revolt by passengers that saved untold amounts of carnage on the ground and likely, the U.S. Capitol.