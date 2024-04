Doris Stranghoner hosted Unity Club’s spring luncheon Monday along with Kit McGuffin, Ellen Thompson and Linda Brocker.

Brocker gave the program on the book “The Reporter Who Knew Too Much: Dorothy Kilgallan,” by Mark Shaw.

Kilgallan was a celebrated journalist during the 1940s up through the 1960s who took particular interest in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.