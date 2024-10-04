Willing to talk

Allen County Commissioner David Lee made himself available Thursday evening in front of the courthouse to visit about the proposed countywide sales tax on the Nov. 5 ballot. If passed, a half cent sales tax will be imposed on all goods and services purchased in Allen County. The money generated from the tax will go toward Allen County Emergency Medical Services (EMS). While he didn’t have anyone stop by Thursday, Lee is looking forward to discussing the issue at the Election Forum Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the North Community Center, 505 N. Buckeye, in Iola.