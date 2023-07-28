Wood — Boyd

Zachary Wood and Emily Boyd were married in a ceremony at the Flatrock Ranch in Greenwood County.

Emily is the daughter of Mark and Patti Boyd of Moran. She is a PhD candidate in chemistry at the California Institute of Technology. She is a 2019 graduate of the University of Kansas and a 2015 graduate of Marmaton Valley High Schoool.

Zach is the son of Charles and Anne Wood of Eureka, Mo. He is a PhD candidate in chemistry at the University of Southern California. He is a 2019 graduate of the University of Kansas and a 2015 graduate of Eureka High School.