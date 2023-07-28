Wood — Boyd

 | Fri, Jul 28, 2023
Zachary Wood and Emily Boyd were married May 27 in Greenwood County. The southeast Kansas natives are working toward their respective doctorate degrees in chemistry in California.

July 28, 2023 - 2:54 PM

Zachary Wood and Emily Boyd were married in a ceremony at the Flatrock Ranch in Greenwood County.

Emily is the daughter of Mark and Patti Boyd of Moran. She is a PhD candidate in chemistry at the California Institute of Technology. She is a 2019 graduate of the University of Kansas and a 2015 graduate of Marmaton Valley High Schoool.

Zach is the son of Charles and Anne Wood of Eureka, Mo. He is a PhD candidate in chemistry at the University of Southern California. He is a 2019 graduate of the University of Kansas and a 2015 graduate of Eureka High School.

