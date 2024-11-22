Woodson County court moves temporarily for repairs

YATES CENTER — The 31st Judicial District announces plans for the Woodson County District Court to open a temporary location at 114 N. Main, Yates Center, due to repairs being made to the elevator in the Woodson County Courthouse.

The elevator is expected to be out of commission for approximately three months. Effective on Monday, Nov. 25, Woodson County District Court will conduct all court proceedings at the temporary location.

Although the District Court Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Courthouse will remain open, it will also have an office set up at the temporary location, and the public kiosk will be available there as well.

Any individual in need of ADA accommodations may contact the District’s local ADA Coordinator, Dina Morrison, by email to [email protected] or by phone at [6200-365-1425].

Once the elevator is functional, all operations will return to the 2nd floor of the courthouse.

Contact the Woodson County District Court at 620-625-8610 or email [email protected] for more information.