Worshippers learn about trust

Brant McGhee gave the Communion Meditation, “What’s on Brant’s mind?” at Sunday’s Colony Christian Church service. Top of the list are hymns, whose words we should all strive to listen and follow. As Christians, we must speak what is true. To take God’s words to heart so they make a significant change in our lives.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Trusting God: Noah.” Genesis 6 tells us about how the world had become evil. Everyone’s thoughts were evil, except for Noah. Noah walked with God. When God told Noah to build a boat because he was going to flood the earth, Noah had faith that God’s words were true and trustworthy. He got his sons together, got his tools and went directly to work building a boat. A boat that took them 120 years to build. Now that’s trust.

Noah and his family, along with the animals that God sent to them, were saved. Everyone else perished. Are you on the boat?