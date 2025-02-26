Yates Center senior earns scholarship

YATES CENTER — Kevin Brown, a senior at Yates Center High School, was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship for his involvement with the Flint Hills Technical College Automotive Technology Program at LaHarpe’s Regional Rural Technical Center.

The scholarship comes from the Midwest Auto Care Alliance, which recognizes promising students pursuing careers in automotive service.

The scholarship includes an all-expenses-paid weekend training package at the VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo in Kansas City, March 6-9.

Brown, who was nominated by instructor Gary Preston, will be formally honored at the Alliance’s awards dinner on Saturday, March 8, during the VISION conference. The conference is widely regarded as one of the industry’s premier training events and is regularly attended by LaHarpe’s automotive instructors.

“This scholarship represents both recognition of Kevin’s potential and an invaluable opportunity to experience the latest developments in automotive technology,” Preston said. “The VISION conference exposure will give him direct access to cutting-edge training and networking opportunities with industry leaders.”

The scholarship package includes specialized training sessions at the conference and access to the expo floor, where recipients can explore the latest tools and technologies shaping the future of automotive service.

“Getting the scholarship has proved to me that hard work pays off,” Brown said. “It’s also proved how important it is to fill out every scholarship you can. I’m looking forward to all of the opportunities that may arrive out of the VISION Hi-Tech Training event.”

Operating across Emporia, LaHarpe, and Garnett, FHTC’s Automotive Technology program combines classroom instruction with extensive hands-on training. Students work with industry-standard equipment in professional shop environments under the guidance of ASE-certified instructors.

The program emphasizes practical experience through an innovative curriculum that includes diagnostics, electrical systems, engine repair, and emerging technologies like alternative fuel systems. Available to both college students and qualified high school juniors and seniors, the program offers paths to both technical certificates and associate degrees.