Audacious hosting coffee event

Audacious Boutique is hosting Tuesday’s Chamber Coffee, beginning at 8 a.m.

Local businesses are invited to join in the networking opportunity. It’s a chance to catch up with other community members and learn more about Chamber events. More information can be found under the Chamber Members tab on our Chamber website.

On Friday, May 14, we’ll cut the ribbon celebrating The Protein Place 110 S. Jefferson. We invite all Chamber members to join us in giving The Protein Place our official welcome. Make sure to stick around to explore their shop and try out one of their teas, coffees or shakes. Speaking of important upcoming events, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund will start receiving open applications on Monday, May 3. Many restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic and are still struggling to recover from lost revenue. The fund is distributed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and offers tax-free federal grants to help restaurants and other food and drink businesses recover and keep their doors open.