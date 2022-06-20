Beat the heat with fresh produce

Tuesday’s Farmers Market in Iola will be on State Street from 1 to 3 p.m. with fresh potatoes, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, and green beans from Parker’s Greenhouse, as well as jam, jelly, soap, seasonings, jerky, necklaces, and embroidered crafts.

On Thursday, the market will be at the Iola Square from 5:30 to 7 p.m. We will have immunization record checks, provided by Family Physicians. Come on out to make sure your kiddos have all the protection they need. Produce we will have includes tomatoes, beets, zucchini, yellow squash, cucumbers, potatoes, cabbage, onions, and green beans. Meat includes pork, chicken and beef. We will also have fresh baked goods, jellies, eggs, and hand crafts.

Saturday, the market is on the Humboldt Square, and also in Moran at The Marmaton Market. Our vendors in Humboldt will have: homemade jam, jelly, jerky, embroidered crafts, soap, and seasoning mix. The fresh produce selection you will see is green beans, onions, cucumbers, potatoes, and zucchini. In Moran, we will have eggs, candy, baked goods, jams, jellies, jerky, soap, and seasonings.