Birth announcement – King

Katelyn Nicole King, daughter of Brian and Erin King of Houston, Texas, was born Sept. 18, 2020, in Houston.

September 25, 2020 - 2:32 PM

Katelyn King

Katelyn weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 18.5 inches long.

