Birth announcement – King

Katelyn King
Katelyn Nicole King, daughter of Brian and Erin King of Houston, Texas, was born Sept. 18, 2020, in Houston.
Katelyn weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 18.5 inches long.
