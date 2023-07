Jeanne Percy became a great-grandmother for the 14th time on her 88th birthday (with two more on the way) when Miles Jordan Carroll was born on July 5, 2023.

Miles weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

His proud parents are Rick and Jordan Carroll of Olathe. Miles has an older brother, Frankie, 1 ½ .