Henry Davis Roe

Bill and Mandy Roe, Topeka, announce the birth of their son, Henry Davis Roe, born Sept. 1, 2023, at 1:34 p.m. Henry was born at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka and weighed 6 pounds and 9 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

He joins big brothers William, age 6, and Miller, 2.