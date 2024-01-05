Birth announcement: William Johnson

Tanner and Katie Johnson are proud to announce the birth of their first child, a son named William Patrick Johnson.

Willie was born Oct. 12, 2023, at Advent Helath Birthing Center in Shawnee Mission. He weighed pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 1⁄2 inches long.

Willie is the grandson of Charles and Michelle Johnson, Gary and Dawn Cameron, and Ben and Sarah Baska. He is the great-grandson of Charmes M. Johnson, Larry and Cora Hensik, Buddy and Barb Griffin, Victor and Margaret Renyer, and Jeanne Masterson Percy and the late Glenn Percy.