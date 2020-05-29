Body temperature drops as we age

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a healthy 79-year-old male. My doctor tells me that my blood pressure and pulse are better than most men half my age. I feel good.
I have been taking my temperature about three times a day, using both digital and mercury thermometers, careful to wait at least an hour after eating or drinking. My temperature is consistently about two to four degrees below the 98.6 “normal” standard even after activity.
Are my temps normal for someone my age? Are there age-related temperature charts for men and for women? Does 98.6 indicate a low-grade fever for me?
