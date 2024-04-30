Bureau addresses food insecurity

With help from Kansas Farm Bureau’s campaign to End Hunger, Allen County Farm Bureau is working to address food insecurity issues in Allen county.

The county Farm Bureaus of Allen, Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette, Linn, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson partnered with The Outreach Program to package 9,000 meals for those in need in Southeast Kansas.

On Saturday, April 13, 30 volunteers packaged 9,000 apple oatmeal meals for delivery to rural food pantries in the area.

“Farmers and ranchers know how important it is for all families to have access to safe, nutritious food,” says Heather Mentzer, Allen County Farm Bureau President. “We are excited to be a part of the solution.”

Kansas Farm Bureau is committed to ending hunger in our rural communities. Members of Allen County Farm Bureau, Katelyn and Edward Meiwes along with Cindy and Teghen Jaro, joined in to help with the event.

The Allen County Farm Bureau has identified several food pantries within the county that they plan to donate the packaged meals, including Moran Food Pantry, Allen County Food Pantry, Humboldt Food Pantry, and Hope Unlimited.

“We are happy to be a part of helping end hunger in our community, and we encourage everyone who can to join us in this endeavor,” Mentzer said.

For more information about the project, contact John Kennedy, District 3 field services manager for Kansas Farm Bureau, (785) 364-6017, [email protected].

For all the details about End Hunger, visit www.kfb.org/endhunger.