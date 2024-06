A group of local supporters and Iola Area Chamber of Commerce representatives gather around Wild Bloom Coffee Shop owners Gabe and Myra Gleason as they cut a ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of their coffee shop’s drive-thru station on U.S. 169. The drive-thru location, at the intersection of 169 and North Dakota Road, is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.