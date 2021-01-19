Menu Search Log in

Can you tactfully hide the loss of a job?

This was a pre-pandemic question that now has a ridiculously easy answer. "We're not doing anything for the near future. Nothing personal."

January 19, 2021 - 11:12 AM

Dear Carolyn: What is the best way for my family to try to spend zero discretionary money, due to a most likely job layoff, without having to tell everyone in our circle? The last few months friends have wondered why we don’t want to join them for anything that costs money, but I don’t see why a possible layoff is any of their business. From the outside, it probably looks like we are just extraordinarily cheap people currently with a good income. Any good way to not offend all our friends without telling them the whole truth?

— Not Cheap

Not Cheap: This was a pre-pandemic question that now has a ridiculously easy answer. “We’re not doing anything for the near future. Nothing personal.”

