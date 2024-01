The Wings of Warriors Cancer Foundation is back in action after a break for the holiday season.

The group met Jan. 10 at the Gas city school with six members and one guest who may become a member.

The advisory committee reported that 37 cards were given to 27 people from Nov. 10 to Jan. 10. During that time, the group added two new patients and lost two. The group was very sad to lose another member, Eddie Johnson.