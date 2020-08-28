Carlyle Church

Pastor Steve Traw’s message Sunday, “Amid the Darkness,” was taken from Hebrews 13:5-8. God will be with us until the end; therefore, He knows our needs and we are to be content with what we have.

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “All Because of God’s Amazing Grace” for the prelude and “Farther Along” for the offertory.

Guest songleader was David Loomis. Rita Sanders played “Kings March” on the organ for the music special.