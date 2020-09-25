Carlyle Church

Pastor Steve Traw spoke about King David’s realization that his days were short and his only hope was in God, as part of the sermon “Hope for the Homestretch.”
Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “I Saw the Light” for the prelude and “Unworthy” for the offertory.
Under the direction of Richard Klingensmith, the church choir sang “In My Heart There Rings a Melody,” accompanied by Myrna at the piano.
