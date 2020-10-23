Menu Search Log in

Carlyle Church

By

Community

October 23, 2020 - 1:02 PM

David Loomis gave a devotional on “The Holiness of God” for the morning service. The remainder of the service consisted of special music and personal testimonies. 

Joanne McIntyreRegister file photo

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played a medley of gospel songs on salvation for the prelude and “Until Then” for the offertory.

Mason Houghton played a song he wrote, “Lost in the Pain,” which included a recitation. Rita Sanders played a piano solo, “It Is Well,” and accompanied Rev. Tom Bevard as he sang “The Lighthouse”.

Related
November 1, 2019
August 2, 2019
June 7, 2019
February 22, 2017
Trending