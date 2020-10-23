Carlyle Church

David Loomis gave a devotional on “The Holiness of God” for the morning service. The remainder of the service consisted of special music and personal testimonies.

Joanne McIntyre Register file photo

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played a medley of gospel songs on salvation for the prelude and “Until Then” for the offertory.

Mason Houghton played a song he wrote, “Lost in the Pain,” which included a recitation. Rita Sanders played a piano solo, “It Is Well,” and accompanied Rev. Tom Bevard as he sang “The Lighthouse”.