Carlyle Church – September 19, 2020

Last Sunday, Pastor Steve Traw expounded on “Dos and Don’ts in society in conjunction with righteous living in various relationships” as part of his message, “Riot and a Christian Response,” with scripture reference from Romans 13:1-7.
Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “Via Dolorosa” for the prelude and “Let Me Touch Him” for the offertory.
As part of Grandparents Day, David Ensminger was honored as being the oldest grandparent in attendance. David and Phyllis Loomis were honored for having the most grandchildren (17).
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives