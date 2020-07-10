Carlyle news

Menu Search Log in

July 10, 2020 - 2:28 PM

Carlyle Presbyterian Church

Pastor Steve Traw’s message Sunday, “Dry Bones,” was taken from Ezekiel 37:4-10.   

The great prophet Ezekiel wrote an entire chapter, chapter 37 that outlines one of the greatest tragedies in Israel’s history and then goes on to foretell the amazing restoration of Israel in its aftermath. Some scholars describe this as the dry bones “living again.”

