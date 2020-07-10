Carlyle news

Carlyle Presbyterian Church
Pastor Steve Traw’s message Sunday, “Dry Bones,” was taken from Ezekiel 37:4-10.
The great prophet Ezekiel wrote an entire chapter, chapter 37 that outlines one of the greatest tragedies in Israel’s history and then goes on to foretell the amazing restoration of Israel in its aftermath. Some scholars describe this as the dry bones “living again.”
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives