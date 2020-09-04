Carlyle News

Pastor Steve Traw’s message, “The Size of a Covenant,” taken from Genesis 15:7-18 Sunday.
God confirms a covenant with Abram for a son and a future nation.
God also promises Abram that his descendants will live outside of their Promised Land for four hundred years before they return.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives