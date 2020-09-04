Carlyle News

Menu Search Log in

September 4, 2020 - 10:38 AM

Pastor Steve Traw’s message, “The Size of a Covenant,” taken from Genesis 15:7-18 Sunday. 

God confirms a covenant with Abram for a son and a future nation.  

God also promises Abram that his descendants will live outside of their Promised Land for four hundred years before they return.

