Carlyle news

Pastor Steve Traw’s message, “The Image of God,” was taken from Genesis 1:24-27. Pastor Steve asked, “How does one see the image of God? Through the Glory of Christ who is the perfect image of God and our example. Jesus Christ was fully human and fully God.” We, as humans, will never see the full image of God until we reach eternity.

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “The Wayfaring Stranger” for the prelude and “Lonely Road Up Calvary’s Way” for the offertory.

Richard Klingensmith played the violin and sang “Gentle Shepherd.”