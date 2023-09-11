Carlyle news

Pastor Steve Traw’s message Sunday, “The Greatest of These is Love,” was taken from I Corinthians 13.

“God’s perfect love comes to us as God tells us that we are His children,” Traw said. “Love shows itself in the mature Christian’s ministry — a ministry without love cheapens the minister. If you are a Christian, you will love one another and encourage and build up other Christians.”

Myrna Wildschuetz played “His Hand in Mine” for the Prelude and “The Wonder of It All” for the Offertory.