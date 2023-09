Carlyle Presbyterian Church

Pastor Steve Traw’s message Sunday, “Greater Than Silver or Gold,” was taken from I Peter 2:4-10. “A Christian is part of a royal Priesthood with Jesus Christ as our living cornerstone chosen by God,” Traw said. “As a Christian believer, we are to be a living example of Jesus Chris.

You can watch the church service at 10 a.m. Sundays via Facebook.