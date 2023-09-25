Carlyle news

Carlyle Presbyterian Church

Pastor Steve Traw’s message Sunday, “God’s Gracious Gift,” was taken from Matthew 20:1-16. “This passage of Scripture is a parable — an earthly story with a heavenly meaning,” explained Pastor Traw. In the parable, workers each got a denarius whether they worked a full day or only an hour.

Pastor Traw said, “This speaks to the right attitude of the laborer. As Christians we dedicate our work ethic as unto God.” You can watch the church service at 10 a.m. Sundays via Facebook.