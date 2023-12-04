Carlyle Presbyterian

Pastor Steve Traw’s message, ”From Scrap to Sculpture,” was taken from Micah 4:1-5.

“This prophetic passage tells of the eternal victory and peace that believers will experience during Christ’s millennial reign,”said Pastor Traw.

Glen and Patty Herschberger lit the first Advent candle, representing hope. The believer’s hope is in Jesus Christ who is our High Priest forever. (Hebrews 6:19-20)

Myrna Wildschuetz played “Mary, Did You Know?” for the prelude and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear” for the offertory.

Celebrating birthdays are Brad Fraker, Nov. 26, David Ensminger, Nov. 30, and Vaughn Walker on Dec. 4.

Richard Klingensmith read a poem and sang “He’s too Old to Cut the Mustard Any More” to David Ensminger in honor of his 94th birthday.

The Christmas Eve Communion Service will be at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 24.

Bible Study with Pastor Traw is on Tuesdays, at 3 p.m. on the New Testament Book of 2 John.