Steve Traw’s sermon Sunday was “Called to be Overcome,” from I John 5:1-6. We love because God loved us first. Our love relationship with God is reflected in our relationships with others. God’s example also teaches us how to forgive, not only ourselves, but also one another. God changes us as we continue to grow with him.

Carlyle is hosting a community meeting at the fellowship hall on Thursday, May 16, with Allen County Commissioner David Lee and other dignitaries.