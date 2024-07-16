Carlyle Presbyterian

The inspiration for Steve Traw’s sermon came from Philippians 2:12-18. Verse 14 states “Do all things without complaining and disputing.”

In Genesis God tells us what to do. Befriend Israel and we will be blessed, but as we turn from Israel we will lose our blessings. Temptation is everywhere so train our youth in the way of God.

A reward for Godly living, Paul says, “I am willing to give my life for I see how you are trying to live a Godly life.” It is a struggle to be a believer. Do we remain quiet? We need to remain strong in God.

Myrna Wildschuetz, our pianist, played “Crying in the Chapel” as her prelude. Thirty people enjoyed it. Tuesday’s Bible Study at three o’clock continues The Book of Philemon.

The next church dinner is next Sunday at noon.