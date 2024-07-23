Carlyle Presbyterian

Steve Traw’s sermon Sunday, “Jesus as Healer,” centered on Mark 1:40, 2-12. During his ministry, Jesus often showed compassion by healing the sick and afflicted, like Nicodemus and the female Samaritan at the well.

Jesus healed a leper who asked, “if you are willing, you can make me clean.” When Jesus healed the leper he told him not to tell anyone except the priest. Instead, the leper told all he saw and Jesus was “exposed” to the public.

God has his own agenda for living or dying. The Lord’s power is fully working in our lives, however not always according to our plans. The Lord came to bring faith to others. “To walk on water you must get out of the boat. Show your faith so you can bring others to faith.”

Myrna Wildschuetz played the prelude, “It’s a Miracle,” with Sunday School following the service. A monthly luncheon was held in fellowship hall.