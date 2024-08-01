Carlyle Presbyterian

Sunday’s sermon “Tension Markers Among the Evangelists,” came from Mark 2:13 – 3:6.

George Whitfield and John Wesley followed Jesus’ lead in building God’s kingdom by leaving the stone-and-mortar churches to preach to the outliers.

They went to the fields, hospitals, and mines to spread the good word. Jesus ate with the tax collectors who overcharged on the people’s taxes and kept the difference. Yet in Verse 14 he called Levi, a tax collector, to “Follow Me!” God calls us all to follow him, and leave sin behind.

Tensions arise and tear at the heart of a church. Jealousy and pride can make us resentful and eager to find fault in each other.

During Jesus’ time, the church leaders looked for reasons to condemn Jesus. His practice of showing compassion and healing on the Sabbath would lead to his death.

We must continue to do the best that we can.

Myrna Wildschuetz’s prelude was “Love Grew Where the Blood Fell.” Rita Sanders played “Put Your Hand in the Hand’’ by Gene MacLellan.

Bible Study continues on Hebrews 1 at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.