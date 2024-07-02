Carlyle Presbyterian Church

 | Tue, Jul 02, 2024
Pastor Traw returned, in better health, to give the sermon Sunday on the Lord's Ministry.

All were glad to see Pastor Steve Traw back in the pulpit after a few health setbacks. The message, “The Lord’s Ministry,” was based on scripture readings from Mark 1:9-15. What is the kingdom of God? Jesus came to us, we didn’t choose him. Jesus preached three-and-a-half years before his crucifixion. John the Baptist foretold his coming and thousands came to repent their sins in the wilderness. Because Jesus identified with our sinful nature he was baptized to show the spirit of God was with him. God accepts us as we are.

Rita Sanders played the organ and piano.

