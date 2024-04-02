Carlyle Presbyterian Church news

Pastor Steve Traw delivered the Easter message, “He has Risen” from Matthew 28:1-10.

Pastor Traw told of the seven stages of Christian growth. The first stage is the resurrection; second, knowing scripture is true; third, Easter assures our resurrection; fourth, proof of future judgment; fifth, Christ has assumed his heavenly priesthood; sixth, his death empowers others in life, and last, an inheritance awaits for each who comes.

Special music was presented by soloist Clairen Donaldson, accompanied on piano by Rachad Ghazal.