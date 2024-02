Eugene Parsons, left, celebrated his 103rd birthday on Friday, Feb. 2, at Medicalodges in Iola. Parsons was joined by his niece Myrna Wildschuetz and her husband, Jim, right, and residents of the center. Family friend David Bradley provided music for the occasion. Originally from a small town north of Manhattan, Parsons farmed his entire life. According to his niece, Parsons jokingly attributes his long life to having “never been married.”