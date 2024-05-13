Celebrating Older Americans Month

It’s time to celebrate all with Older Americans Month (OAM) this May. This is an opportunity to recognize older Americans’ contributions, highlight aging trends, and reaffirm commitments to serving the older adults in our communities.

This year’s theme, “Powered by Connection,” focuses on the profound impact that meaningful connections have on the well-being and health of older adults. It’s not just about having someone to chat with. It’s about the transformative potential of community engagement in enhancing mental, physical, and emotional well-being. By recognizing and nurturing the role that connectedness plays, we can mitigate issues like loneliness, ultimately promoting healthy aging for more Americans.

How can community groups, businesses, and organizations mark OAM?

• Spread the word about the mental, physical, and emotional health benefits of social connection through professional and personal networks.

• Encourage social media followers to share their thoughts and stories of connection using hashtag #PoweredByConnection to inspire and uplift.

• Promote opportunities to engage, like cultural activities, recreational programs, and interactive virtual events.

• Connect older adults with local services, such as counseling, that can help them overcome obstacles to meaningful relationships and access to support systems.

• Host connection-centric events or programs where older adults can serve as mentors to peers, younger adults, or youths.

What can individuals do to connect?

• Invite more connection into your life by finding a new passion, joining a social club, taking a class, or trying new activities in your community.

• Stay engaged in your community by giving back through volunteering, working, teaching, or mentoring.

• Invest time with people to build new relationships and discover deeper connections with your family, friends, colleagues, or neighbors.

For more information, visit acl.gov or contact Tara Solomon-Smith, [email protected], or call 620-244-3826.