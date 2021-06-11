Chamber to celebrate business of the year

Hard to believe that we’re almost halfway through 2021.

This year has brought unique challenges to businesses and communities as we’ve encountered supply shortages, policy changes and a difficult hiring market. However, many opportunities for growth and success have also presented themselves, and our Chamber has found it encouraging to see so many of our members and other community members thrive.

We’re excited to celebrate one of this year’s greatest successes at 10 a.m. on June 24. The Feedlot will receive the award for 2021 Existing Business of the Year from the Kansas Small Business Development Center. The Kinzle family, proprietors of The Feedlot, invite the community to join them at 110 N Kentucky Street to help them celebrate their business’s achievement. Join us in making them feel appreciated for all their hard work and contributions to our community.