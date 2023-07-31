 | Mon, Jul 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Chiggers: How to prevent, stop the itch

Chiggers, also called bedbugs, like to feed on thin skin. They go for soft, light and moist areas of the body. They don't carry diseases like ticks but are incredibly annoying.

By

Community

July 31, 2023 - 2:36 PM

Chiggers, also called redbugs, have lots of myths surrounding them and how to go about treating their bites. Courtesy photo

Being outside during the summertime can feel like a constant battle against nature and all the creepy crawly things. Mosquitoes, ticks and chiggers are some of the hardest pests to fight during this time of year. 

A recent wild blackberry picking excursion left me covered in chigger bites and desperate for a solution to the uncontrollable urge to scratch. After doing some research, I found the following information from Mississippi State University Extension.

Chiggers, also called redbugs, have lots of myths surrounding them and how to go about treating their bites. These tiny bugs crawl up to the highest point on a plant and wait for an animal or person to walk by. When they fall onto a person, they typically land on shoes or lower pant legs and begin to crawl up the body looking for a place to bite. Their ideal feeding grounds are on thin skin, which is why children and women make the perfect targets. They go for soft, light, and moist areas of the body where sun and weather haven’t made the skin tough and dry.

Related
June 13, 2022
July 14, 2020
June 16, 2020
June 4, 2019
Most Popular