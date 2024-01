BRONSON — “Stitching All Together Now” was the theme of the Rag Quilt Sewing Class for kids offered by the Bronson Public Library.

The goal of the class was for kids to learn how to use a sewing machine; sewing safety; how to make a Rag Quilt; and kindness in giving to others.

Library Director Diana Huff taught the class with volunteer helpers Judy Wilson and Melinda Henderson.